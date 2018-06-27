Former President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, leaves after his statement in a press conference after his meeting with six members of the EU-Catalonia Dialogue Platform, in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Spain's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal lodged by 15 Catalan leaders involved in an illegal referendum for regional independence and confirmed that they should be prosecuted for rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds, the country's judiciary said Wednesday.

Among those facing prosecution are the ex-president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain and is currently living in exile in Germany, and his vice-president Oriol Junqueras, who is currently in pretrial detention in a jail near Madrid.