A request by top Spanish prosecutors to reinstate a European arrest warrant for the ousted Catalan leader as he traveled to Denmark for a debate was on Monday dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Carles Puigdemont, who is wanted by the Spanish authorities to face charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds in relation to his role in Catalonia's illegal independence referendum, arrived in the Danish capital early Monday, where he was to attend a private debate organized by the University of Copenhagen's Political Science department.