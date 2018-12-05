Hundreds of students protest against the judicial decision in the so-called La Manada case in Pamplona, northern Spain, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JESUS DIGES

A regional Spanish supreme court on Wednesday confirmed nine-year prison sentences for a group of five men convicted of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman at the Sanfermines running of the bulls festival in 2016.

Three of the five judges at the Navarre supreme court (TSJN) in Pamplona upheld the sentence for sexual assault on appeal, while two advocated instead for the group to be convicted of sexual abuse, a higher charge in Spain that encompasses rape and a carries a sentence of 14 years.