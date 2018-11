The Defense Minister of Ecuador Oswaldo Jarrín, at a press conference Nov. 14 2018 in Quito (Ecuador). EPA- EFE/José Jácome

Ecuador has been receiving aid and advice from Spain on combating terrorism, Ecuadorian Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin told reporters here Wednesday.

The retired general said that military officers from Ecuador underwent training in Spain and returned to the Andean nation to share with their colleagues what they learned about ways to "modify, improve and update" counter-terrorism doctrine.