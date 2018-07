Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell (C) addresses a ministerial meeting of the 2018 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jason Szenes

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell addresses a ministerial meeting of the 2018 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jason Szenes

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell addresses a ministerial meeting of the 2018 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jason Szenes

The Spanish government committed itself Wednesday at the United Nations to adopt the goals set forth in the world body's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"We accept the commitments of the 2030 Agenda as an opportunity to launch a new project for our country," Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said during the presentation of a national report on the implementation of the UN strategy.