A handout photo made available by German NGO Mission Lifeline shows migrants rescued in international waters of the Mediterranean Sea onboard of the dutch flagged vessel LIFELINE, Jun 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HERMINE POSCHMANN / MISSION LIFELINE / HANDOUT

Spain's defense minister said Monday that a petition for help issued by an NGO migrant rescue vessel currently stuck at sea after it was refused docking permission from nearby Italy and Malta required a united European response.

Arriving at a European Union foreign and defense ministers council in Luxembourg, Margarita Robles said that the German NGO-run Lifeline vessel, which had roughly 230 migrants onboard, was not fit for the journey to Spain, unlike the Aquarius, a larger NGO ship that earlier in the month brought some 600 migrants to Valencia from a similar spot in the Mediterranean Sea after also being refused entry to Italy and Malta.