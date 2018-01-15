Spain will maintain direct control over Catalonia should the sacked former regional president continue his efforts to be reinstated to his old post from self-imposed exile in Brussels, where he is avoiding an arrest warrant, the Spanish prime minister warned Monday.

Mariano Rajoy was addressing senior members of his conservative Popular Party in Madrid when he urged Carles Puigdemont to rescind his bid to be restored to the Catalan presidency from afar, a job the Spanish government removed him from when it enforced direct rule on the autonomous region by enacting Article 155 of the Constitution in the wake of Catalonia's banned independence declaration.