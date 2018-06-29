Brussels, Jun 29 (efe-epa):- Spain's prime minister said he had reached an agreement on Friday to welcome what he described as a balanced and admissible number of refugees who had entered Germany via its border with Austria. Speaking at the end of a two-day summit in Brussels, Pedro Sánchez said he had struck the agreement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece's Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras. Sánchez said what still needed to be worked out was the precise number of refugees currently in Germany, and the quantities that Spain would be able to welcome. Although the agreement was arrived at on the margins of the main meeting taking place within the Council of Europe, EC President, Donald Tusk, said arriving at agreements was the easy part, while implementing them was where things got tough.