Spain's King Felipe VI (C) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) during an audience held at the Royal Palace, in Madrid, Spain, on July 26, 2018, during Macron's visit to Spain. EFE-EPA/ Juanjo Martin **POOL**

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a press conference at La Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, Spain, on July 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Zipi

The Spanish and French governments on Thursday here agreed that Spain will host a regional meeting of European and African countries aimed at dealing with migration matters.

The willingness to hold this summit was noted in a joint declaration on the challenge of immigration and asylum facing Europe, a document signed at the meeting in Madrid between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron.