A group of men who in April were found guilty of sexually attacking a teenage girl at Spain's popular Sanfermines festivities were on Thursday given leave to walk free if they posted bail of 6,000 euros ($6,900), judiciary sources told EFE.

A Navarre regional court ruled the five men would have several precautionary measures imposed on them until their appeal was examined, including handing in their passports, not entering the Madrid region where the victim lives and presenting themselves to their local court every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.