The Spanish government on Friday approved a guaranteed minimum income program to help some 850,000 disadvantaged households.
Around 2.3 million Spaniards at risk of poverty could benefit from the scheme, roughly half of them children. EFE-EPA
Spanish government approves minimum income scheme
People queue up at a foodbank in Madrid, Spain on 16 May 2020. EFE/FILE/Rodrigo Jiménez
