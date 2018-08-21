General view of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, some 40 kilometers from Madrid, Spain, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

A person holds a Franco era Spanish flag on the esplanade of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, 40 kilometers from Madrid, Spain, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

A woman is wrapped in a Spanish national flag on the esplanade of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, 40 kilometers from Madrid, Spain, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spain's Socialist government said Tuesday it would amend the Historical Memory Law to prevent the descendants of former fascist dictator Francisco Franco from legally challenging the exhumation of his remains from the vast mausoleum in which they are interred in the mountains north of Madrid.

The government announced on its Twitter that it was set to approve a decree during Friday's weekly cabinet meeting modifying legislation to circumnavigate the possibility that the Franco family could stall the process by suing against his the removal of mortal remains from the Valley of the Fallen.