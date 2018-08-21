Spain's Socialist government said Tuesday it would amend the Historical Memory Law to prevent the descendants of former fascist dictator Francisco Franco from legally challenging the exhumation of his remains from the vast mausoleum in which they are interred in the mountains north of Madrid.
The government announced on its Twitter that it was set to approve a decree during Friday's weekly cabinet meeting modifying legislation to circumnavigate the possibility that the Franco family could stall the process by suing against his the removal of mortal remains from the Valley of the Fallen.