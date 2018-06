A firefighting helicopter overflies the Basilica Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen), north-west of Madrid, where former Spanish fascist dictator General Francisco Franco is buried, and where a home-made bomb exploded on Wednesday, April 7, 1999, causing damage to the altar, confessional boxes and some benches. EPA PHOTO EFE/FILE/J.M.ESPINOSA

The prime minister of Spain said Wednesday that his government has decided to exhume the remains of ex-military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from the massive mausoleum where he is interred just north of Madrid for reburial elsewhere.

The fact that Franco, who ruled Spain for 36 years after defeating a Republican government in the country's 1936-39 Civil War, should be buried at the lavish Valley of the Fallen, a vast memorial site near Madrid, has caused controversy for decades.