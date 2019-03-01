A woman holds a sign that says: 'Guaido, you're our hope #VamosMuyBien (we're doing very well)' during a gathering of Venezuelans near the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, where the summit meeting of the Lima Group on Venezuela is held, to express its support for Juan Guaido, recognized by the body as interim president of Venezuela, in Bogota, Colombia, 25 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

The Spanish government has granted residency permits to some 400 citizens of crisis-gripped Venezuela for humanitarian reasons in order to put an end to their legal limbo in the European country, government sources said Friday.

Government sources told EFE the number of Venezuelans who receive these documents could increase in the coming weeks as the Inter-ministerial Asylum and Refugee Commission has told Venezuelans who have been denied asylum since Jan. 1, 2014 they can apply for residency instead.