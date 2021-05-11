The prime ministers of Spain and Greece, Pedro Sanchez (l) and Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r), respectively, in Athens on May 10, 2021. EFE/EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Greek counterpart and host, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Monday in Athens cemented an alliance based on their two countries' common interests in the European Union and designed to transform them jointly into the "engine" that will achieve a strong Mediterranean region in the European community.

"Without a strong and united Mediterranean, there is no Europe," said Sanchez at the meeting with Mitsotakis before the two leaders participated in the Delphi Economic Forum.