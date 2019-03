Spain had up to one million people detained in around 300 concentration camps set up by the forces of late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco who led a military uprising that in 1939 overthrew a democratically-backed Republican government, an investigative journalist told EFE in an interview published Saturday.

According to Carlos Hernández de Miguel, between 700,000 and one million Spaniards linked to the defeated republic were detained in such camps which he said had been forgotten by history.