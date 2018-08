Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C), Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado (2L), First Lady Claudia Dobles (L) and Costa Rican Foreign Minister and Vice President Epsy Campbell (R) duing a bilateral meeting, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 31 August 2018. EPA- EFE/J.J. Guillen

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez listens to a speech of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado (L), during a press conference after their bilateral meeting, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said here Friday that Madrid will not suspend aid to Nicaragua despite the political crisis there and he praised Costa Rica for its efforts to help Nicaraguans who are fleeing their country.

Sanchez made the comments during a joint press conference in San Jose with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado.