Spain's foreign minister said Thursday that the European Parliament made "very clear" that it considers Gibraltar to be a colony by approving a document on visas that uses that term to refer to the formerly Spanish territory currently under British rule.

"For Spain, today is a very important day because the European Parliament voted with an overwhelming majority within the rules on the granting of visas. It said very clearly that Gibraltar is considered a colony," Josep Borrell told the press before entering a NATO meeting in Washington.