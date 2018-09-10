Spain's minister for health, consumption and social welfare on Monday held a press conference to publicly refute allegations that she had received a favored treatment during her graduate studies at a university steeped in scandal due to her position as a member of Parliament at the time.

Carmen Montón said that the Master's Degree in Interdisciplinary Gender Studies she earned in 2010-11 at the King Juan Carlos University (URJC) – an institution mired in disrepute following two high-profile cases of politicians effortlessly receiving degrees in an extremely irregular fashion – had followed the proper procedures.