View of The College of Mexico on Jan. 28, 2019, an institution in Mexico City originally founded during the Spanish Civil War, when the government of Mexican President Lazaro Cardenas opened its doors to Spanish Republican intellectuals fleeing Francoism, so they could practice their respective academic disciplines. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

The president of The College of Mexico, Silvia Giorguli, seen on Jan. 28, 2019, heads an institution originally founded in Mexico City during the Spanish Civil War, when the government of Mexican President Lazaro Cardenas opened its doors to Spanish Republican intellectuals fleeing Francoism, so they could practice their respective academic disciplines. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

During the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War, the Mexican government opened its doors to Republican intellectuals so they could practice their disciplines in what would become The College of Mexico.

Today, eight decades later, this academic institution prepares to receive Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who this Wednesday will thank Mexico for welcoming those Spaniards who fled from Francoism.