Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swara, address a press conference at Viana Palace in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/ZIPI

Spain's foreign minister and his Indian counterpart on Tuesday agreed, following a bilateral meeting in the Spanish capital, that both countries supported the promotion of multilateralism and a rules-based concept of free trade.

Josep Borrell and Sushma Swaraj met at Madrid's Viana Palace, the Spanish foreign ministry's official headquarters, to discuss the most pressing issues on the international agenda, according to a ministry statement.