Spanish Minister of Defense Maria Dolores de Cospedal (L) speaks to Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Masahisa Sato (R) in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Spanish Minister of Defense Maria Dolores de Cospedal (L) is welcomed by Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Masahisa Sato in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Spain's defense minister and Japan's junior foreign minister met in Tokyo Tuesday and reaffirmed their commitment to improve and extend cooperation at various levels, including defense, to mark the 150th year of bilateral ties.

Maria Dolores de Cospedal - who described her first official visit to Japan as very positive - met Masahisa Sato in Tokyo as part of a celebration of long diplomatic ties between the two countries.