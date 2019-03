Thousands of cyclists ride for Earth in the Philippines

The Sydney Opera House is seen during Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, 30 March 2019. At 8:30pm Australian Eastern Time, Sydney residents turn off their lights for just one hour, as a sign of their commitment to reduce global warming. The movement is now celebrated in over 172 countries and over 7000 cities and towns worldwide. EPA-EFE/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People light candles in front of the Parliament to mark the Earth hour in Islamabad, Pakistan, 30 March 2019. EPA-EFE/T. MUGHAL

A view of the Kremlin with switched off illumination to mark Earth Hour, in Moscow, Russia, 30 March 2019. Earth Hour is an annual event in which lights are switched off in major cities around the world to draw attention to energy consumption and its environmental effects. The aim is to give people a voice on the planet's future and an opportunity to work together to create a sustainable low carbon future for planet earth. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Commercial buildings switch off their lights in the Central district on Hong Kong Island during Earth Hour in Hong Kong, China, 30 March 2019. During the hour-long lights off moment Hong Kong joins people around the world to symbolically switch off all non-essential lights for one hour and the importance of living sustainably in a collective effort to help conserve nature. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers and surroundings with lights turned off to mark Earth Hour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 30 March 2019. The hour-long lights off moment is marked by people around the world to symbolically switch off all non-essential lights for one hour and the importance of living sustainably in a collective effort to help conserve nature. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Members of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), India take part in a candle light vigil as they observe 'Earth Hour', in Bhopal, India, 30 March 2019. This year's Earth Hour theme is 'Shining a light at Climate Action'. Earth Hour takes place worldwide at 8.30 p.m. local time and is a global call to turn off the lights for 60 minutes to raise awareness of the danger of global climatic change. The hour is observed every year on the last Saturday of March. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A composite photo of two images shows the Acropolis hill with the floodlights switched on (top) prior to, and switched off (bottom) during the 'Earth Hour' in Athens, Greece, 30 March 2019. Earth Hour takes place worldwide at 8.30 p.m. local time and is a global call to turn off lights for 60 minutes to raise awareness of the danger of global climatic change. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A composite image shows the Hungarian Parliament, the Chain Bridge and the Buda Castle before (L) and after (R) the lights were switched off for one hour to mark Earth Hour in Budapest, Hungary, 30 March 2019. Earth Hour is a world-wide environmental campaign that is observed on the last Saturday of March every year, and is a global call to turn off the lights for 60 minutes to raise awareness of the danger of global climatic change. EPA-EFE/MARTON MONUS HUNGARY OUT

A composite photo shows a view of the Alhambra of Granada with its lights turned on (top) and off (bottom) to mark the Earth Hour in Granada, Andalusia, Spain, 30 March 2019. Many landmark buildings across Spain switched off their lights for one hour to take part in the Earth Hour movement as a sign of their commitment to the planet. Earth Hour is an annual event in which lights are switched off in major cities around the world to draw attention to energy consumption and its environmental effects. Earth Hour is an anual even organized by the WWF- World Wide Fund for Nature. EPA-EFE/PEPE TORRES

View of the Brandenburg Gate with its lights turned off to mark Earth Hour in Berlin, Germany, 30 March 2019. Many landmark buildings across Germany switched off their lights for one hour to take part in the Earth Hour movement as a sign of their commitment to the planet. Earth Hour is an annual event in which lights are switched off in major cities around the world to draw attention to energy consumption and its environmental effects. Earth Hour is an anual even organized by the WWF- World Wide Fund for Nature. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER