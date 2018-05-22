A judge on Spain's supreme court overseeing the case of Catalonia's failed independence bid on Tuesday rejected the provisional release from prison of two former regional government officials who have been appointed ministers in the newly-formed Catalan government.

Judge Pablo Llarena denied the petition made by Jordi Turull and Josep Rull, who had served as presidency minister and territorial minister, respectively, until Catalonia's devolved government was dissolved by the Spanish executive through a constitutional provision following the region's unilateral declaration of independence from the rest of Spain, which was deemed illegal by the courts.