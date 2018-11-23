King Felipe VI of Spain (C) arrives at the official dinner of the Conference of Presidents of the European Outermost Regions, with the representatives of La Reunion, Martinica, San Martin, Guadalupe, French Guyana, Mayotte, Madeira, Azores and the Canary Islands, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Nov 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANGEL MEDINA

King Felipe VI of Spain (C) and Canarias regional President Fernando Clavijo (R) arrive to the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, Nov 23, 2018, to attend the 23rd Conference of the Outermost Regions of the EU. EFE-EPA/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

King Felipe VI of Spain (C), European Commissioner for Regional Policy, Corina Cretu (R), and Canary islands regional President, Fernando Clavijo (L), attend the 23rd Conference of the Outermost Regions of the EU at the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, Nov 23, 2018.EFE- EPA/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

The king of Spain inaugurated on Friday the European Union's Outermost Regions President's Conference aimed at defending the bloc's cohesion policies, economic convergence and social progress as the fundamental pillars of Europe where he called for a recognition of the uniqueness each region.

King Felipe VI opened the conference which was convened in Las Palmas to discuss Europe's budgetary outlook, taking into account concerns over Brexit repercussions such as possible cutbacks in the EU's Common Agricultural Policy.