The king of Spain inaugurated on Friday the European Union's Outermost Regions President's Conference aimed at defending the bloc's cohesion policies, economic convergence and social progress as the fundamental pillars of Europe where he called for a recognition of the uniqueness each region.
King Felipe VI opened the conference which was convened in Las Palmas to discuss Europe's budgetary outlook, taking into account concerns over Brexit repercussions such as possible cutbacks in the EU's Common Agricultural Policy.