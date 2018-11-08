The Spanish government on Thursday said it would not allow the remains of brutal former military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco to be moved from the triumphalist mausoleum where they now lie to Madrid's cathedral, as Franco's descendants have demanded.

The Socialist executive said it would prevent Franco's final resting place from being a public space open to pilgrimage by nostalgic far-right elements and would take any measures and use any resources deemed necessary to impede the crypt in the capital's Almudena cathedral from hosting the corpse of a despot who came to power thanks to the military backing of Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler and Fascist Italy's ruler Benito Mussolini.