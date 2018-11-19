Spain's foreign minister said on Monday that his government needed to know more about the future of the tiny British overseas territory of Gibraltar after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union before it can support the Brexit agreement.

Josep Borrell told journalists in Brussels that Spain wanted to know more about what UK Prime Minister Theresa May's political declaration will say before it can sign off the withdrawal agreement she is trying to drum up support for at home amid disapproval for it in Parliament and her own party.