A Spanish NGO on Saturday filed charges against members of the Libyan coast guard and the captain of a merchant vessel for not helping three people who were left at sea after a shipwreck, leading to the death of a woman and a child.

The two bodies and the survivor, identified as 40-year-old Josefa from Cameroon, were able to dock earlier in the day in Palma, where Proactiva Open Arms reported the Libyan coast guard and the captain of a Panamanian merchant vessel for reckless homicide and omitting aid.