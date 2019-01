Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska (2L), poses for journalists during his meeting with Gambia President Adama Barrow (3R), Gambia Vice-President, Ousainou Darboe (2R), and Gambia’s Interior Minister, Ebrima Mballow (R), as well as the rest of both delegations in Banjul, Gambia, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLÉN

Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska (C), during his visit to the joint base of the Ministry of Labor, Migrations and Social Security of Spain and the Gambian Navy in the fishing village of Tanji, about 25 km south of Banjul Gambia, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLÉN

Spain's interior minister who was visiting Gambia told EFE on Wednesday that his government has proposed an agreement to the West African country regarding security and police cooperation, with the focus on fighting against drug trafficking, human trafficking and terrorism.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska arrived Tuesday in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, having completed a visit to neighboring Guinea, where he signed a similar agreement.