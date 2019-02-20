Health officials in the Spanish city of Valencia were on Wednesday working to establish whether a mushroom dish served at a high-end restaurant was linked to the death of a customer who fell ill shortly after eating there over the weekend.

Ana Barceló, the regional health minister in Valencia, eastern Spain, said she could not yet confirm whether the edible fungi on the tasting menu at RiFF, a restaurant boasting a Michelin star, was linked to the death of a 46-year-old, who succumbed to what appeared to be severe food poisoning early Sunday a day after a dining out with her husband and son, who also became ill but since recovered.