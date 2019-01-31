Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides (R) and Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell (L) hold a joint news conference following their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini prepares to open the conference during the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the Romanian National Bank Headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Head of Parliament Juan Guaido (C) presents the Country Plan, at the Orange Auditorium of the Faculty of Economic and Social Sciences (FaCES) of the Central University of Venezuela ( UCV), in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Spain's top diplomat on Thursday said his government would recognize a United States-backed opposition leader as Venezuela's interim president if the embattled incumbent did not heed international pressure to slate elections as a way to exit the current socio-economic crisis engulfing the nation.

Speaking to press during a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Josep Borrell said Spain's Socialist Party government, which is led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, would recognize Juan Guaidó's leadership claim on Monday should President Nicolás Maduro, a leftist, refuse to call early polls in line with an eight-day ultimatum signed by Spain and several other EU members on Jan. 26.