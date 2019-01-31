Spain's top diplomat on Thursday said his government would recognize a United States-backed opposition leader as Venezuela's interim president if the embattled incumbent did not heed international pressure to slate elections as a way to exit the current socio-economic crisis engulfing the nation.
Speaking to press during a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Josep Borrell said Spain's Socialist Party government, which is led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, would recognize Juan Guaidó's leadership claim on Monday should President Nicolás Maduro, a leftist, refuse to call early polls in line with an eight-day ultimatum signed by Spain and several other EU members on Jan. 26.