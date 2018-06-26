An 85-year-old doctor accused of abducting a baby almost half a century ago appeared in front of judges at a Madrid court Tuesday on the first day of a historic trial into Spain's stolen babies scandal that affected up to 300,000 newborns illegally taken from their birth mothers and given to families deemed more sympathetic to the fascist regime of late military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco.
Eduardo Vela could face up to 11 years in prison if found guilty of abducting a child from a Madrid hospital in 1969; that child, plaintiff Inés Madrigal, arrived amid cheers of support from protesters gathered outside Madrid's regional court, many of whom were also victims of the child-snatching policies that began in the wake of Spain's Civil War (1936-39) and continued until after Franco's death in 1975.