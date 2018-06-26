Ines Madrigal, snatched from her mother and given away to a sterile woman when she was born in 1969, talks to the press as she arrives to the Provincial Court in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

A protester holds a placard reading, 'Humans rights for stolen babies' as victims of the alleged snatched babies plot protest outside of the Provincial Court in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

A protester displays a placard that reads 'I'm looking for my son 03 October 1979, Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Seville', as victims of the alleged snatched babies plot protest at the Provincial Court in Madrid, Spain, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Protesters hold banners that read 'I'm looking for my twin daughter born with her in July 1985 in Cadiz' and 'Our pain has no statute of limitations' as victims of the alleged snatched babies plot protest at the Provincial Court in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

An 85-year-old doctor accused of abducting a baby almost half a century ago appeared in front of judges at a Madrid court Tuesday on the first day of a historic trial into Spain's stolen babies scandal that affected up to 300,000 newborns illegally taken from their birth mothers and given to families deemed more sympathetic to the fascist regime of late military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco.

Eduardo Vela could face up to 11 years in prison if found guilty of abducting a child from a Madrid hospital in 1969; that child, plaintiff Inés Madrigal, arrived amid cheers of support from protesters gathered outside Madrid's regional court, many of whom were also victims of the child-snatching policies that began in the wake of Spain's Civil War (1936-39) and continued until after Franco's death in 1975.