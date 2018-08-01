The new leader of Spain's right-wing Popular Party visited an immigration center in the south of the country Wednesday, where he called on Western countries to promote development programs in African nations to lessen the incentive for migrants making the perilous journey to Europe.

Pablo Casado, the new face of the Spanish opposition, urged the government of Socialist Party leader Pedro Sánchez to face up to the challenge of migration and proposed that European governments come up with an aid initiative similar to the Marshall Plan the United States implemented to help some of Europe to bet back on its feet after World War II.