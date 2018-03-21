Opposition groups in Spain were on Wednesday demanding explanations and a resignation from the president of Madrid's regional government, who a newspaper found to have allegedly falsified grades for her Master's degree from a public university, including for her final thesis.

The leader of the Madrid regional branch of the Socialist Party (PSOE), Jose Manuel Franco, said it was vital that Cristina Cifuentes, from the ruling Popular Party, respond to the allegations made by newspaper eldiario, which claimed that she had not finished two of the six modules required to obtain a Master's degree in regional law at the King Juan Carlos University in 2011-2012.