People listen to music on their headphones at the 'silent disco' during the 'Dia del Libro' (International Book Day) in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

People look at books for sale on the occasion of the 'Dia del Libro' (International Book Day) in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Artists work on their interpretation of three iconic paintings from the Prado Museum during the 'Dia del Libro' (International Book Day) in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

People look at books for sale during the 'Dia del Libro' (International Book Day) in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A woman looks for books at a shop on the occasion of the 'Dia del Libro' (International Book Day) in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Spanish literature and art took centerstage in Manila on Saturday during a ceremony to mark the World Book Day in the Philippines, an annual event used by both countries to explore their cultural ties that date back more than three centuries.

The 12th edition of the World Book Day, the biggest until now in terms of activities and literary offerings, was attended by hundreds of visitors at the Ayala Triangle Gardens, one of the biggest parks in the Philippine capital, situated in the Makati district.