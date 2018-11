LA PAZ (BOLIVIA), Nov. 12, 2018: Spain's Aecid foreign aid agency announced here Monday that it will allocate 25 million euros ($28 million) annually until 2021 for projects in Bolivia. During a meeting with reporters, Aecid's coordinator in Bolivia, Francisco Sancho (C), highlighted the areas that will be part of the "work plan" in the coming years. EPA/EFE/Martin Alipaz

