Margarita Robles (C), Spanish main opposition Socialist Party's parliamentary spokeswoman, delivers a speech during the weekly Spanish Government's question time session at Lower Chamber of Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Several ruling People's Party's MPs applaud Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy (R), next to Deputy Prime Minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, during the weekly Spanish Government's question time session at Lower Chamber of Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spain's conservative prime minister was adamant Wednesday that he would see out the rest of his tenure in office and accused the opposition Socialist Party of trying to blackmail other parliamentary groups by pursuing a vote of no confidence against the government, which was tabled after the ruling Popular Party was found guilty of corruption in a court verdict.

The center-left Socialists, the largest opposition party in the lower chamber of Parliament, announced Friday its bid to oust Mariano Rajoy after a court ruling found the Popular Party and some of its former officials guilty of fraudulent financial dealings.