The prime minister of Spain met with the president of prosperous northeastern Catalonia on Monday in a bid to smooth relations after an illegal referendum caused a constitutional crisis that ended with Madrid taking over direct rule over the previously semi-autonomous region.
Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist Party, who took over the role of prime minister after his predecessor Mariano Rajoy of the conservative Popular Party was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, had been looking for ways to defuse tension between Madrid and Catalonia, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said.