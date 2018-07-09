Spanish Deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo, addresses a press conference after the meeting held by Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (unseen), and Catalan regional President, Quim Torra (unseen), at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2018. EPA/Ballesteros

The prime minister of Spain met with the president of prosperous northeastern Catalonia on Monday in a bid to smooth relations after an illegal referendum caused a constitutional crisis that ended with Madrid taking over direct rule over the previously semi-autonomous region.

Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist Party, who took over the role of prime minister after his predecessor Mariano Rajoy of the conservative Popular Party was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, had been looking for ways to defuse tension between Madrid and Catalonia, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said.