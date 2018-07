Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (C, rear), chairs the weekly meeting of Spanish Cabinet at La Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, Spain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spain's prime minister on Friday posed for an official photograph with his cabinet for the second time in a month after the first-choice culture minister was forced to resign when he was implicated in a tax scandal.

Pedro Sánchez and his front-bench members of the Socialist Party government, which swept into office after a no-confidence motion ousted former conservative leader Mariano Rajoy, posed in front of the prime minister's official Moncloa residence in Madrid.