King Felipe VI of Spain (R), General Secretary of Business, Pau Villori (L), and CEO of Accio, Joan Romero (C), attend the opening of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed (R) and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) look on before their press conference at the Government Palace in the Kasbah in Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a press conference with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed (not pictured) at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Spain's prime minister on Monday reproached the decision taken by two Catalan political leaders not to attend a ceremony to greet the Spanish king at a world cellphone conference in Barcelona.

Speaking during a visit to Tunisia, Mariano Rajoy said by failing to personally welcome King Felipe VI to the Mobile World Congress, Catalan regional parliament speaker Roger Torrent and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau had shirked their obligations.