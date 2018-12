Smoke rises from a chimneys of the Dead Sea Factory, an Israeli potash plant in Sodom, established in 1930, on the Dead Sea coast of Israel, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Spain has set its targets on reducing the country's carbon emissions by 90 percent by 2050, the country's prime minister told the United Nations climate change conference in Poland on Monday.

Pedro Sánchez was speaking as a participant at the COP24 summit in the southern Polish city of Katowice.