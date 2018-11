Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez takes part in The Economist event 'The Spain Summit. Recovery and crisis: Building consensus to end the cycle' in Madrid, Spain, Nov 20, 2018. During the event, Sanchez announced Spain will vote 'no' to the draft Brexit deal if there are no clarifications added on Gibraltar's status. According to Sanchez, the Spanish Government cannot assume what will happen with Gibraltar just based on the Brexit deal between the EU and Britain, as the issue Spain must be dealt directly with the UK. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

Archive image shows the Rock of Gibraltar as seen from La Linea de La Concepcion in Cadiz, May 11, 2002. EPA-.EFE (FILE) /Manuel Barriopedro/nr

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez attends The Economist event 'The Spain Summit. Recovery and crisis: Building consensus to end the cycle' in Madrid, Spain, Nov 20, 2018. During the event, Sanchez announced that Spain will vote 'no' to the draft Brexit deal if there are no clarifications added on Gibraltar's status. EFE- EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

The Spanish prime minister warned on Tuesday that Spain would vote against the Brexit draft agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom if there were no further advances regarding Gibraltar's sovereignty status dispute.

Pedro Sanchez broached the topic of the British overseas territory, located on the south of the Iberian Peninsula, during a public address at an event organized by The Economist in the Spanish capital Madrid.