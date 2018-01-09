Spain's conservative prime minister on Tuesday described his government's response to Catalonia's independence declaration as faultless and said he hoped a new regional government could soon be formed in accordance with the constitution and the rule of law.

Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy was inaugurating the eighth edition of Spain Investor's Day in Madrid some two months after his executive implemented Article 155 of the Constitution to strip back Catalan autonomy after the local government in the northeastern Spanish region illegally declared independence.