Spain's Socialist prime minister on Saturday defended the European project at a political event in Milan, Italy, and urged Italy's center-left Democratic Party (PD) to fight for a country that collaborates in reforming instead of paralyzing or breaking the European project.
Pedro Sanchez participated in an event organized by the PD that also included the party's secretary general, Maurizio Martina, and the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.