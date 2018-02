Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a press conference with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed (not pictured) at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, Tunis, Tunisia, on Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed (L) receives Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy (2-L) at the Government Palace in the Kasbah in Tunis, Tunisia, on Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) speaks during a press conference with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed (R) at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, Tunis, Tunisia, on Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

President Beji Caid Essebsi (R) is in a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy (L) in Tunis, Tunisia, on Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TUNISIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

Spain's prime minister on Monday voiced his country's full support for the democratic process in Tunisia, seven years after the so-called "Arab Spring" uprisings began there.

Mariano Rajoy made his remarks at a press conference in the capital Tunis following a one-day summit with the country's prime minister, Youssef Chahed.