A man with a known criminal record who had in the previous hours been seen behaving in a highly suspicious manner and making inflammatory threats was arrested on one of Spain's principal highways, an official said Monday.

The suspect, Khalid Makran, whom police had been looking for, was stopped while on the AP-7 highway that links the northeastern region of Catalonia with France while in possession of an identity card from the Netherlands, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said in a television interview on Antena 3.