Spanish police working in collaborations with Portuguese counterparts have busted a drug-smuggling gang that used ocean-going cargo ships to transport narcotics, arrested 11 gang members and seized 3.3 tons of high-grade cocaine after raiding a vessel off Portugal, a statement said Friday.
Portuguese officers boarded the cargo ship after an operation including Spanish National Police, Civil Guard and Customs and Excise Agency had identified an international drug trafficking organization that introduced cocaine from South America on board the large ships.