Image supplied by the Spanish ministry of interior shows a drug-haul after a Spanish police operation in collaboration with Portuguese counterparts that busted a drug-smuggling gang using ocean-going cargo ships to transport narcotics. During the operation 11 gang members were arrested and 3.3 tons of high-grade cocaine were impounded after raiding a vessel off Portugal, a statement said on Feb 15, 2019. EFE-EFE/Ministerio del Interior/ HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Spanish police working in collaborations with Portuguese counterparts have busted a drug-smuggling gang that used ocean-going cargo ships to transport narcotics, arrested 11 gang members and seized 3.3 tons of high-grade cocaine after raiding a vessel off Portugal, a statement said Friday.

Portuguese officers boarded the cargo ship after an operation including Spanish National Police, Civil Guard and Customs and Excise Agency had identified an international drug trafficking organization that introduced cocaine from South America on board the large ships.