Passengers queue outside the AVE high speed train station of Atocha in Madrid after an explosives alarm, that was subsequently deactivated, caused the evacuation of the station, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

Travelers wait for information at the AVE high speed train station of Sants in Barcelona, after two trains had to be evacuated due to a suspicious suitcase, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

Catalan regional policemen or Mossos d'Esquadra keep watch inside the AVE high speed train station of Sants in Barcelona after two trains had to be evacuated due to a suspicious suitcase, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

A novelty belt buckle designed in the style of a hand grenade prompted Spanish police to evacuate passengers from major railway stations in Barcelona and in Madrid on Wednesday after the suspicious object was detected inside a luggage item by security scanners, authorities said.

Regional police in Catalonia ordered passengers off two high-speed trains at Barcelona's Sants railway station at around 8 am and bomb disposal units were dispatched to the scene amid suspicions that a female passenger traveling to Madrid's Atocha station was carrying an explosive device in her baggage.