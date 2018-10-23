Spanish police have boarded a tugboat in the Atlantic Ocean, seized 1,400 kilos (1.5 short tons) of cocaine and arrested 10 suspects in what the force described as a third blow against Turkish drug mafias in recent months, the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit, Udyco, said Tuesday.
Special operations police (GEO) swooped on a Moldavian-registered tug navigating off the southwestern coast of Spain and carried out the arrests, bringing the total haul of cocaine captured by Spanish forces this year to 15,000 kilos, said Udyco spokesman Santos Bernal.