The scene of an alleged shooting in Barcelona, Spain, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Andreu Dalmau.

Police in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region are to investigate a shooting in Barcelona that left one man dead and another injured in the early hours of Monday.

The Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force, were called to a central Barcelona street at 2.38 am local time after the victims of the attack were found in a car.